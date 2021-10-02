Kangana Ranaut To Be Brand Ambassador Of Yogi Adityanath's Flagship ODOP Scheme

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who went to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday, was accorded with brand ambassador "one district-one product'' programme by the UP government. The actress met Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

Notably, the one district-one product Uttar Pradesh is the flagship program of the Yogi-lead government with the intention to generate product-specific traditional manufacturing centres across 75 districts of the state. Announcing the same on Twitter, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said, "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP."

Famous Actress Kangana Ranawat met @myogiadityanath Hon’ble Chief Minister UP, who presented her with an @UP_ODOP product. Kangna ji will be our Brand Ambassador for ODOP @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/XUJTiStRqv — Navneet Sehgal (@navneetsehgal3) October 1, 2021

Meanwhile, the Thalaivii actress shared a video and two photographs of the meeting on Instagram. In the 20 second video, the actress could be seen appreciating the works of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state. Comparing Adityanath with lord Ram, she said, "May the king who is like Lord Ram be in power."

She also wished him luck for the upcoming elections scheduled to take place next year. "I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji 🙏 He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan ….What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji," she wrote in her Instagram post.

In the same video shared by the actress, Adityanath could be seen inviting Kangana to visit Ram Temple in Ayodhya. "He is exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating in person…. What a pleasure and privilege to have an audience with this young, fiery and one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation," she wrote. Currently, the actor has been facing many charges including the defamation case filed by poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar. He had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with actor Hrithik Roshan.

