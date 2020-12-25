Kannur Airport Staffer Fired For Facebook Post Against Kerala Govt & CM; Stands His Ground

KL Ramesh, a staffer at Kannur International Airport Limited, was allegedly dismissed from service for his Facebook post criticising the Kerala government, passing comments about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and making provocative statements in the comments section of his post. KIAL MD V Thulasidas has issued a termination order to Ramesh, assistant manager of the Fire and Rescue wing, at Kannur International Airport.

Many Facebook users had raised a complaint against his comments saying that he had insulted the Chief Minister in the post. Republic TV spoke to Ramesh and he stated that he was asked to explain his specific post regarding the Supreme Court Judgment in connection to Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

"I had told the committee that I am a Hindu and from Thiruvananthapuram and the post in question was not in connection to KIAL and as a citizen have the right to express my views," he said.

He also said the post was not at all connected to KIAL. However, he was told that the Kerala government gives funds to KIAL and that it will affect the company. The inquiry team noted that the explanation on the show cause notice given to him was not satisfactory. Meanwhile, Ramesh alleged that KIAL has sacked him for not turning a blind eye to the way of functioning. He said that he had raised several irregularities in Kannur Airport management and this is the real reason for his sacking.