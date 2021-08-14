Kanpur Assault: UP Minorities Commission Takes Cognizance; Demands Police Report In 3 Days

Aghast at the shocking attack on a Muslim cab-driver by a mob in Kanpur, UP Minorities Commission on Friday, took cognizance of the matter, summoning the Kanpur police. Pointing out that the 45-year-old man was thrashed in the presence of his minor daughter, the Commission urged the police to ensure the family's safety. Demanding a report in 3 days, the commission expressed displeasure at the victim being forcibly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

UP minorities commission takes cognizance

Muslim rickshaw driver thrashed

On Friday, a 45-year-old Muslim e-rickshaw driver, Asrar Ahmad was allegedly thrashed by a mob and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. In a video that has now gone viral, Ahmad is seen being paraded on the streets while being repeatedly hit by three men as his minor daughter clings to him, pleading with the perpetrators to let him go. The men accused Ahmad of forcible conversion and were stopped after Kanpur police intervened.

The Kanpur police have booked 8 to 10 unidentified men for allegedly physically assaulting Ahmad and have arrested three. They were booked for rioting, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt under statutory provisions. However, they have been released on Friday on a bail bond.

"One of the arrested, Aman Gupta, has affiliation to the Vishnva Hindu Parishad. Besides Gupta, the two others arrested are Rajesh, alias Jay and Rahul. The accused are residents of Barra area and aged between 25 and 30", the police said.

Ghaziabad incident

This attack comes two months after five men assaulted a Muslim man - Abdul Samad Saifi, forcibly cutting his beard and making him chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram on June 6. The clip of the incident went viral on social media with several people claiming that Saifi was being communally targetted. Countering such claims, UP police claimed that Saifi was targetted as he supplied amulets to people and some dissatisfied customers had attacked him. UP police arrested Kalloo Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar, Adil, Intezaar and Saddam for the incident. Later, the incident gained prominence as the Ghaziabad police lodged a separate FIR against social media giant Twitter, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians for circulating the video clip and alleging a communal angle to it.