Kanpur Beefs Up Security Day After Atique Murder, Section 144 In Force Across UP

After Atique Ahmed was murdered in Prayagraj on April 15, security has been beefed up across Uttar Pradesh, including in Kanpur. Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have imposed throughout the state. Anand Prakash Tiwari, Joint CP, Kanpur, said, "We have invoked Section 144 in the city of Kanpur. The LIU (Local Intelligence Unit), Police Yuva Mitra, Civil Defense Volunteers, and others who reside among the civilians and inform us about the ground situation are channelled and geared up.”

“Our personnel are conducting flag marches, a flag march was taken out today noon, it will be taken out in the evening and one was taken out yesterday night also. All officers, police station incharges and all chowki incharges are on ground. We have ensured that all our teams including Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) will be on field and will meet civilians to gather information and keep a sharp eye on the situation.”

“Alongwith this, we have also imposed some restrictions through Section 144. Posting or dissemination of any wrong information on social media, or trying to disturb the environment have been declared punishable. Action will be taken on this and action on 2-3 people have been taken already. Apart from this, we have also ensured that any type of gathering, function, or demonstration on road will not be taken out by anyone without prior permission,” he stated.

The Kanpur Joint CP further said, “With the help of the restrictions under Section 144, our policing and information gathering medium and our system mechanisms are being activated as a whole to ensure that law and order is maintained.”

Atique Ahmed, a gangster who later became a politician and even won the Lok Sabha election from the Phulpur constituency in 2004, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants on Saturday, April 15, while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This afternoon, a team of doctors will perform a post-mortem on their bodies.