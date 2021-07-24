Kanwar Yatra: No Entry For Kanwariyas In Haridwar After Annual Pilgrimage Cancelled

As the Kanwar Yatra 2021 stands cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Saturday said that tourists will not be allowed to enter Haridwar district for Kanwar yatra-related celebrations. He, however, clarified people from other parts of the state will be allowed to move if they have registered on the Smart City portal and submit a negative COVID-19 report.

"As Kanwar Yatra is banned, no person will be allowed to enter Haridwar border for celebrations. The same applies to buses, trains. Tourists from other parts of the state won't be stopped. They have to submit RTPCR test report and register on Smart City Portal," Kumar was quoted as saying ANI.

The Uttarakhand DGP further said that forces have been deployed on Haridwar district borders. Kanwariyas will be requested to go back, if anyone persists action will be taken, he said.

"Forces have been deployed on Haridwar district borders. Instructions are to request those coming to the border to go back. If anyone persists, action will be taken. If anyone sends a tanker in a systematic way, we will help them in collecting Gangajal," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Har ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar is already sealed for Kanwariyas till August 6. "It has been decided in the meeting that despite warnings, strict action will be taken on the boundaries of the district for Kanwariyas going to Haridwar, in this sequence, from July 24 to August 6, Har ki Pauri will be completely sealed for Kanwariyas," Haridwar SSP Senthil A Krishnaraj S had said.

Kanwar Yatra 2021 cancelled

During the month of 'Shravan' in the Hindu calendar, the annual Kanwar Yatra takes place. Pilgrims from all over the country march to Haridwar, Gandatori and Gaumukh in Uttarakhand to fetch the holy water of river Ganga. The water is then offered to Lord Shiva in temples.

This year, the Uttarakhand government cancelled the yatra in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Uttar Pradesh government wanted to go ahead with the annual pilgrimage but the apex court took the suo-moto cognizance and asked the administration to consider its move. The UP govt then decided to not hold the Kanwar yatra.