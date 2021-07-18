Kanwar Yatra: VHP Urges UP, Uttarakhand Govt's To Rethink Cancelling Pilgrimage Amid COVID

Following Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government's decision to cancel the Kanwar Yatra 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis, Surendra Jain, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) international joint general secretary on Sunday, July 18, has urged both state governments to rethink their decision and allow the religious pilgrimage with Coronavirus restrictions.

Jain said, "Kanwar Yatra is a very important religious yatra for Hindus that ties the country in unity. COVID-19 protocols should be followed but it is not right to ban the yatra. It is my appeal to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to rethink their decision and allow the yatra. However, limiting it by the implementation of COVID-19 protocols".

He further added that the judiciary must not be 'selective' in its decision.

Recommending the governments to make COVID-19 appropriate arrangements to conduct Kanwar Yatra, Jain said, "Judiciary must not be selective in its decision. Instead of suppressing the religious belief of the people, the state governments and Supreme Court must find ways to control the situation in future.''

Pointing at the permission to conduct Jagannath Yatra in line with COVID-19 restrictions, VHP international joint secretary said that the same can be implemented to allow Kanwar Yatra.

Referring to the Kerala government's announcement concerning a 3-days lockdown relaxation owing to the Bakrid celebration, he questioned, "Didn't Jagannath Yatra take place while following precautions? Didn't the Kerala government decide to allow Bakrid to take place with some relaxations?"

Kanwar Yatra 2021 cancelled

Uttarakhand's 2021 Kanwar Yatra scheduled to take place later in July was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath about Kanwar Yatra.

On July 17, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled this year's Kanwar Yatra due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation. The Supreme Court had asked the Yogi Adityanath government to reconsider its decision to hold a 'symbolic' Kanwar Yatra in the state and apprise it by July 19.

Last year too, the Kanwar Yatra was cancelled. Both the governments have opened doors for all the states to take 'Ganga Jal' from Haridwar in water tankers. Uttarakhand government had decided to send Gangajal via post to devotees.

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)