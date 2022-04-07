Karauli: Curfew Extended Till Apr 10, Relaxations Declared; Mobile Services To Remain Shut

In a key development, the Rajasthan government extended the curfew placed in the communally sensitive Karauli area by April 10 on Thursday. In an official order, the state government extended the curfew restrictions lasting 12 am, April 10. Curfew was previously placed on April 2 after tensions prevailed in the area following a communal clash.

Some relaxations have also been announced in the latest directive. As per the order, the curfew will be relaxed daily from 9 am to 12 pm during which residents of Karauli Nagar Parishad can purchase items of daily needs. Essential shops of vegetables & fruits, general stores, dairies, fuel stations & gas agencies have been permitted to function during the relaxation period.

Curfew extended, no respite in mobile services

Congress Councillor Matloob Ahmed has been identified as the main conspirator in the Karauli stone-pelting case. He has been accused of inciting violence and organising a mob to attack the religious procession. As per reports, the Rajasthan police have also mentioned his name in the FIR and booked him under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code.

A dedicated team has been set up to nab the accused Matloob Ahmed, who is currently on the run. The police are also investigating his role in instigating the Popular Front of India (PFI). So far, the police have apprehended 46 people and detained seven others for interrogation following the stone-pelting incident.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on April 2 and the internet was shut down in the wake of the violence. On April 4, District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat extended the curfew until April 7 as the situation continues to remain tense in the city. In the area, mobile internet services are still unavailable.

What happened at Karauli Nagar?

The clashes occurred after stones were flung during a 'Shobha Yatra' procession conducted on April 2, celebrating Hindu New Year. During the bike rally, allegedly stones were hurled from a rooftop, resulting in a fight between the two groups. The clashes became violent and led to arson. Over two dozen individuals were injured, and shops and vehicles were set on fire. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot issued a statement to the media the day after the clash, saying, "Those who incite riots will not be spared, and harsh punishment will be meted out to them. The state will adhere to the rule of law." Rajasthan CM Gehlot has also blamed the BJP for the violence in Karauli, accusing the party of creating a Hindu-Muslim divide. On the other hand, the BJP has said the "appeasement politics" of the Congress government had led to the incident.