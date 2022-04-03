Former Rajasthan chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Saturday condemned the stone-pelting on the Shobha Yatra that was being carried out on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli and said that the incident could have been avoided had the administration been vigilant.

The BJP leader also demanded strict action against the culprits.

"I strongly condemn the attack on the Shobha Yatra taken out on Nav Samvatsar in Karauli by the people of the opposite mindset. Hate mentality cannot be allowed to flourish in peace-loving Rajasthan. The administration should take strict action against the culprits," she said.

Taking to Twitter, Raje wrote, "If the administration had been vigilant before the Yatra, such an incident could have been averted. The atmosphere of harmony also deteriorated due to the apathy of the administration. The state government should take immediate action."

The BJP leader also spoke to the people injured in the incident and enquired about their well-being. She also enquired about the health of those admitted to the hospital.

Communal clashes break out in Rajasthan's Karauli; CM Gehlot orders strict action

A curfew has been imposed in Rajasthan's Karauli city after clashes broke out following stone-pelting at a motor-cycle passing through a Muslim-dominated locality on Nav Samvatsar, the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar on Saturday. About 25 people were injured in the riots. Of them, three people are in critical condition and one person has been referred to Jaipur while the rest were discharged after primary treatment.

About 600 police personnel have been deployed in the city to maintain law and order and the internet has been shut down till April 4. Karauli District Magistrate Rajendra Singh Shekhawat termed the situation tense but under control.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that he has instructed police to take strict action against miscreants. "I appeal to the general public to maintain peace and cooperate in maintaining law and order," he said.

According to the police control room, a rally was being taken out from a Muslim-dominated area when some miscreants pelted stones at it, turning it into communal clash in which a few shops and two-wheelers were torched.

(With inputs from agency)