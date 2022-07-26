Last Updated:

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Indians Pay Homage To Martyrs, Salute Bravehearts' Sacrifices

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, netizens took to their Twitter handles and paid tribute to the 'immeasurable' sacrifices of our soldiers.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

IMAGE: PTI


Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war after the Pakistani forces tried to invade India from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. The day is observed every year on the 26th of July in honour of the Kargil war's heroes, who selflessly laid down their lives for the nation.

Nearly 30,000 Indian soldiers fought against Pakistani troops with the country losing as many as 527 soldiers during the 60-day Kargil war. As the entire nation is filled with patriotic spirit on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, they took to their respective social media handles to remember the brave hearts and pay their heartfelt tributes to the soldiers.

India remembers sacrifices of Kargil war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, netizens took to their Twitter handles and paid tribute to the 'immeasurable' sacrifices of our soldiers. One of the users wrote, "A humble tribute to all the soldiers and martyrs of #KargilWar. You own an invisible crown of bravery and inspire generations with virtues of gallantry, ultimate service & sacrifice. Always in our hearts! #KargilVijayDiwas." Another wrote," Nothing compares to the Indian Army’s bravery and loyalty they displayed in the war. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the Indian Army.”

Take a look at netizen's heartfelt tribute to the Kargil war heroes-

More about the 1999 Kargil War

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army was successful in the culmination of 'Operation Vijay' wherein they emerged victorious by defeating Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil. Both the Indian Air Force and the Army worked together to remove troops of the Pakistani army from the Indian territory who entered the region disguised as Kashmir terrorists. Though the Pakistani army denied their involvement in the war, the documents left behind by casualties, the testimony of POWs and statements by the then Prime Minister showed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces. This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the completion of 23 years of the Kargil War.

Image: PTI

First Published:
