Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Indians Pay Homage To Martyrs, Salute Bravehearts' Sacrifices

Kargil Vijay Diwas marks India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war after the Pakistani forces tried to invade India from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. The day is observed every year on the 26th of July in honour of the Kargil war's heroes, who selflessly laid down their lives for the nation.

Nearly 30,000 Indian soldiers fought against Pakistani troops with the country losing as many as 527 soldiers during the 60-day Kargil war. As the entire nation is filled with patriotic spirit on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, they took to their respective social media handles to remember the brave hearts and pay their heartfelt tributes to the soldiers.

India remembers sacrifices of Kargil war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022, netizens took to their Twitter handles and paid tribute to the 'immeasurable' sacrifices of our soldiers. One of the users wrote, "A humble tribute to all the soldiers and martyrs of #KargilWar. You own an invisible crown of bravery and inspire generations with virtues of gallantry, ultimate service & sacrifice. Always in our hearts! #KargilVijayDiwas." Another wrote," Nothing compares to the Indian Army’s bravery and loyalty they displayed in the war. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the Indian Army.”

Take a look at netizen's heartfelt tribute to the Kargil war heroes-

A humble tribute to all the soldiers and martyrs of #KargilWar.

🙇You own an invisible crown of bravery and inspire generations with virtues of gallantry, ultimate service & sacrifice. Always in our hearts! ❤#KargilVijayDiwas — Jaspreet Kaur (@JaspreetKaurcut) July 26, 2022

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us celebrate the heroic army who gave their lives in the line of duty to safeguard our future.”#KargilVijayDiwas#KVD2022#23YrsOfKargilVijay#HowsTheJosh #VictoryInKargil pic.twitter.com/ve9iKiD2NT — rajesh chauhan (@rajeshc23257173) July 26, 2022

We salute Indian soldiers for bringing the victory home with their immeasurable sacrifices.#KargilVijayDiwas #KargilVijayDiwas2022 pic.twitter.com/jj6IRwQqR0 — Hardik Kargathara (@hopeofhardik) July 26, 2022

"Kargil Vijay Diwas"

527 braveheart soldiers made supreme sacrifice to win back Kargil!!

Freedom is not Free!

India won world's one of the toughest mountain war ever faught!!

Jai Hind Ki Sena 🇮🇳#IndianArmy#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/4BmiMEs40v — Manish (@g8manish) July 26, 2022

Tributes to the brave soldiers of India who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the integrity and sovereignty of our Nation.#Kargil#KargilVijayDiwas#KargilWar — Dr. G.S. Matharoo (@gs_matharoo) July 26, 2022

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us stand in solidarity with a mother, sister, father, or brother who has lost a loved one in the Kargil War.”#KargilVijayDiwas#KargilVictoryDay#KargilVijayDiwas2022#KashmirAgainstTerrorism#KashmirRejectsPakistan pic.twitter.com/PIoPu8wSnE — Misbha Bhat (@b_misbha) July 26, 2022

Nothing compares to the Indian Army’s bravery and loyalty they displayed in the war. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we salute the Indian Army.”#KargilVijayDiwas#KargilVictoryDay#KargilVijayDiwas2022#KashmirAgainstTerrorism#KashmirRejectsPakistan pic.twitter.com/jucdOmze0e — Aarifa Sajad (@AarifaM32) July 26, 2022

More about the 1999 Kargil War

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army was successful in the culmination of 'Operation Vijay' wherein they emerged victorious by defeating Pakistan after the nearly three-month-long battle in the icy heights of Kargil. Both the Indian Air Force and the Army worked together to remove troops of the Pakistani army from the Indian territory who entered the region disguised as Kashmir terrorists. Though the Pakistani army denied their involvement in the war, the documents left behind by casualties, the testimony of POWs and statements by the then Prime Minister showed the involvement of Pakistani paramilitary forces. This year's Kargil Vijay Diwas marks the completion of 23 years of the Kargil War.

Image: PTI