Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'Patriotism Should Be In Our Blood,' Says Capt. Vikram Batra's Father

At outset of the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, GL Batra who is the father of late Captain Vikram Batra said that the Kargil War was one of the toughest wars in the world. Late Captain Batra laid down his life in 1999 while fighting the war against Pakistan.

While speaking to ANI, GL Batra said, "The Central government has fulfilled all the commitments made during (Kargil) war. We should be aware of trouble-making neighbours and be ready to make sacrifices for the nation in the future. I have taught the biographies of Param Vir Chakra awardee soldiers in the secondary school courses so that our younger generation also gets inspiration. Also, I request the Centre to assist the family members/kins of the martyrs who carry out social work activities on a regular basis."

"Patriotism should be in our blood": Late Captain Vikram Batra's father

GL Batra also lauded the Centre's efforts to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and stated "one must know that Pakistan is not the only country trying to spread extremism and terrorism but it is one of them".

"In this regard, the central government has taken a very good decision to remove Article 370," he told ANI

Further, he stated that the way January 26 is important, in the same way, July 26 is of the same importance because Indian forces had driven the enemy out of the border of our country and emerged victoriously.

"One has to remain constantly vigilant as enemy nations always keep an eye on us. They will always try to bring us down, stop our progress. I appealed to the youth that we should be united, we should have the passion to serve society and the country as shown by Captain Vikram Batra. It is not necessary that patriotism is shown only by being martyred on the battlefield. Patriotism should be in our blood," GL Batra told ANI.

Late Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest gallantry award for Kargil War.

"Salute Bravehearts of Kargil war on July 26": PM Modi

PM Modi during his radio show, Mann Ki Baat, urged fellow countrymen to salute to Bravehearts of Kargil on July 26 marking the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Hailing Indian Armed Forces, he said that the Kargil war is a symbol of valour and discipline of our security forces which the entire world has witnessed.

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the sense of pride and valour of the soldiers, soldiers who concluded Operation Vijay as well as citizens of India.