Kargil Vijay Diwas: Raksha Mantri Pays Tribute To War Heroes, HM Shah Salutes Their Valour

As India celebrates the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah remembered the sacrifices and the valour of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil War, to push Pakistan's infiltration into Indian territory. Taking to Twitter, both the leaders paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Kargil War and laid down their lives in the service of the nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also pay tributes to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial in New Delhi at 9.00 am.

'The country is proud of the heroes'

Taking to Twitter, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a proof of India's valour and leadership. He extended his respects to the families of fallen soldiers and recalled the moment when the Kargil warriors drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and unfurled the Tricolor on it again.

करगिल विजय दिवस भारत के स्वाभिमान, अद्भुत पराक्रम और दृढ़ नेतृत्व का प्रतीक है। मैं उन शूरवीरों को नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अपने अदम्य साहस से करगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों से दुश्मन को खदेड़ कर वहाँ पुनः तिरंगा लहराया। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए समर्पित भारत के वीरों पर देश को गर्व है। pic.twitter.com/mD9Ged8Pkz — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2020

Rajnath Singh to visit National War memorial

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh said that he is saluting the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice. The unwavering courage and patriotism of our Armed Forces has ensured that India is safe and secure," he said.

He also expressed his gratitude to those who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. He said that he is grateful to those who despite becoming disabled in battle, continue to serve the country in their own ways and have set examples worthy of emulation by the Nation

On the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay, I would like to salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who fought the enemy under the most challenging conditions that the world had witnessed in the recent history. #CourageInKargil — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Kargil War

It was on July 26, 1999, when the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil which had been occupied by the Pakistani Army. The war that took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district, was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf.

The Pakistan Army infiltrated into Indian territory in remote locations using subterfuge and captured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway, after which the Indian Army launched "Operation Vijay", based on the information from local shepherds about they alleged positions.

Even as the Pakistani Army had positioned itself at higher altitudes due to its first-move infiltration, the Indian Army was quick to respond. Amid the war, Pakistan had asked the US to intervene, however, the then US President Bill Clinton refused to help until Pakistani forces withdrew from the Line of Control. The Indian Army attacked and defeated Pakistan, recapturing all positions by July 26, 1999. Since then, July 26 has been annually observed to commemorate the sacrifices of the soldiers in the Kargil War - the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

