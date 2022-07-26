Kargil Vijay Diwas: Stories Of Valiant Kargil War Heroes India Will Never Forget

India is celebrating 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today. The day marks the historic victory of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Vijay 1999 when they evicted Pakistani invaders from high outposts in Ladakh's Kargil.

As many as 527 soldiers from the Indian Armed Forces sacrificed their lives during the 60-day Kargil war. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on July 26 across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who valiantly fought and sacrificed their lives to make 'Operation Vijay' a success.

As India pays homage to the soldiers for their ultimate sacrifice, here are a few of the many heroes, the country will always be proud of.

Kargil heroes India will never forget

Captain Vikram Batra (Param Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (13 JAK Rifles)

Named 'Tiger of Drass', Captain Vikram Batra gave his life fighting Pakistani forces during the Kargil war at the age of 24. He was posthumously given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra. Captain Vikram has been awarded many titles for his exemplary feat. He came to be known as the 'Tiger of Drass', the 'Lion of Kargil', the 'Kargil Hero', and so on.

Major Saurabh Kalia (Param Vir Chakra) (4 Jat)

On a routine patrol of the Bajrang Post in the mountainious Kaksar sector, Saurabh Kalia and five other soldiers were encircled by a platoon of Pakistani invaders and captured alive, leaving no trace of the patrol. They were all tortured by Pakistani troops for 24 days, and their mutilated bodies were handed over by the Pakistan Army on June, 9, 1999.

Post-mortem examinations reported that the soldiers suffered cigarette burns, ear-drums pierced with hot rods, many broken teeth and bones, fractured skulls, eyes punctured before being removed, cut lips, chipped noses, and amputated limbs and genitalia.

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav (Param Vir Chakra) (18 Grenadiers)

Subedar Major Yogendra Yadav was the youngest person to ever be awarded the highest Indian military honour decoration, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valiant fight during the Kargil War. Subedar Yadav's battalion captured Tololing Top on 12 June 1999. In the conflict, 2 officers, 2 junior commissioned officers, and 21 soldiers sacrificed their lives.

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (Param Vir Chakra) (13 JAK Rif)

Member of the 13th Battalion, J&K rifles, Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar's column was tasked with capturing area Flat Top of Point 4875 in the Mushkoh Valley. Braving the stiff opposition due to automatic fire from one of the enemy bunkers that stalled the column, Kumar charged at them head-on. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the Kargil war.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey was a soldier of 1/11 Gorkha Rifles who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, for his audacious courage and leadership during the 1999 Kargil War. He sacrificed his life for the nation in battle on Jubar Top of the Khalubar Hills in Batalik Sector of Kargil.

Lieutenant Balwan Singh (Maha Vir Chakra) (18 Grenadiers)

'Tiger' Lieutenant Balwan Singh was credited with recapturing Tiger Hill in Kargil. At 25, Lt Balwan Singh led soldiers of the Ghatak platoon through a steep, treacherous path on 12-hour journey to reach the hilltop. The assault took the enemy by surprise as the Indian Army was not expected to take such a difficult route. Lt Balwan Singh planted the tricolour atop the Tiger Hill, recapturing it from the invaders. He was later awarded the Mahavir Chakra for his bravery.

Major Vivek Gupta (Maha Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (2 Rajputana Rifles)

Major Vivek Gupta led the Charlie Company when 2 Rajputana Rifles launched a Battalion attack on Tololing Top in the Drass Sector. Under the inspiring leadership of Major Vivek Gupta, in spite of heavy artillery and automatic fire, he was able to close in with the enemy. Despite taking two bullets, Major Vivek Gupta engaged in fierce hand-to-hand combat with the enemy and managed to kill three Pakistani soldiers during the conflict.

Captain N Kenguruse (Maha Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (ASC, 2 RAJ RIF)

On 28 June 1999, at Lone Hill Captain N Kenguruse was the Ghatak Platoon Commander during the attack on Area Black Rock in the Drass Sector. He dared the commando mission to attack a well-sited enemy machine gun pos, on a cliff face, which was heavily interfering with all the approaches of the 2 Rajputana Rifles Battalion. He was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second highest gallantry award, for his exemplary valour in combat.

Lt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum (Maha Vir Chakra, Posthumous) (12 JAK LI)

On the night of 30 June 1999, the column of Lt. Keishing Clifford Nongrum was pinned down by the enemy with automatic fire for about two hours. Despite the heavy artillery, he threw grenades into the enemy bunker and killed six Pakistani soldiers. He then tried to snatch the universal machine gun from the enemy from the second position and received a volley of bullets.

Naik Digendra Kumar (Maha Vir Chakra) (2 RAJ RIF)

Naik Digendra Kumar, of the 2nd Battalion of the Rajputana Rifles and his company were tasked with recapturing enemy post on Tololing Hill in the Dras sector located at high altitude (15,000 feet). Kumar commanded the Light Machine Gun Group during his company's assault to get back Tololing.