Republic Media Network on Thursday confronted Haryana's Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta after she attended rape and murder convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's virtual Satsang on Wednesday. Rather than saying her visit was wrong, the Karnal Mayor defended it, saying that the city's people and her deputy mayor had called her to attend the event.

When Republic confronted her on whether she know that Ram Rahim Singh is a convict in murder and rape cases, Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said "Yes", adding, "My deputy Mayor and his mother called me. I also got calls from other people because people from the city have joined (the event). Connecting with the sentiment of the city’s people, I went there."

#RepublicExclusive | I attended as I was invited by Deputy Mayor & his mother. Many people from my area attended too. There was no political motive: Karnal Mayor on confronted by Republic over attending rapist Ram Rahim's virtual 'satsang' event - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/ZmyczKCurT — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

"I was not alone there. Many people from the city were there and I went with them," Renu Bala Gupta told Republic on her visit to Ram Rahim Singh's event. When asked about whether her visit was political, she said, “There was no political motive behind it… People of Karnal invite me to many social works, even if it’s religious, or related to the city, I go there."

'Appreciate Ram Rahim's work towards cleanliness': Karnal Mayor

Gupta, who attended Ram Rahim's event wherein the candidates of upcoming Haryana Panchayat elections were seen seeking blessings from the erstwhile 'Lovecharger baba' in her presence, said that she appreciated his work towards cleanliness. "When he came to Karnal, he gave the message of cleanliness and many people followed. I went there to appreciate his work towards cleanliness," she told Republic.

#RepublicExclusive | When he came to Karnal, he gave message of cleanliness and many people followed. I went there to appreciate his work towards cleanliness: Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta attends rapist Ram Rahim's event, now brazens it out - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/fOzt8fACOo — Republic (@republic) October 20, 2022

When asked if she will again attend Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s Satsang event, the Karmnal Mayor said, "It depends on my availability, whether I am available or not."

“When we go to some event, we have to bring the emotions accordingly... We have to behave as per the scenario," Gupta said on taking the blessing from the Dera Sach Sauda (DSS) chief who has been pronounced guilty in rape and murder cases.

Notably, self-styled as MSG-'Messenger of God', Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is currently on 40-day parole, held an online Satsang in Karnal which was attended by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, District president Yogendra Rana, Karnal Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar and senior deputy Mayor Rajesh.

Rape convict Ram Rahim out on parole

On October 15, Gurmeet Ram Rahim walked out of Sunaria jail, Rohtak after he was granted 40-day parole by the Haryana government a day before. Before this, in June 2022, Ram Rahim was granted 30-day parole, during which he stayed at his Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat. On May 21, 2021, Ram Rahim's parole application to visit his unwell mother was approved, which lead to his release for 12 hours under police protection.

In the year 2017, Ram Rahim was convicted of rape by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, which led to widespread violence from members of the DSS and clashes with the police, leaving over 35 people dead. On 28 August, 2017, Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Subsequently, in 2019, he and three others were convicted of the murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati and sentenced to life imprisonment. He is also facing the law for other murders and forced castrations.