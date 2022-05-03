Karnataka: 4000-kg Sword For Under-construction Kempegowda Statue Arrives In Bengaluru

Preparations are in full swing in Karnataka's capital - Bengaluru as it is set to witness a massive 108-feet tall statue of the city's founder Kempegowda. In addition, a 4,000-kg sword that will adorn the statue of Kempegowda also arrived from Delhi on Monday. The sword is set to be a part of the statue which will be installed at the Bengaluru International Airport, which is also named as Kempegowda International Airport. The 4000-kg sword was received by Karnataka Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

4000-kg sword arrives in Bengaluru

The sword arrived in a special truck, as per the Minister's office and following that priests also performed 'shakti puja' for the sword, the statement released by Narayan's office added. The Minister also examined the progress of the ongoing construction at the site. It should be noted that Ashwath Narayan is also the vice chairman of the Kempegowda Development Authority.

According to media reports, the statue will be installed on a 23-acre space at the airport, which is set to be a heritage park dedicated to showcasing Kempegowda. The statue is expected to cost around Rs 85 crore, and is expected to be completed this year itself, as per some media reports. Moreover, the statue has been designed by Noida-based sculptor Ram Vanji Suttar who had also designed the Statue of Unity that depicts late Vallabbhai Patel in Gujarat, as well as the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, the reports added. Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the statue was laid in June 2020 on the 511th birth anniversary of the city's founder. It was scheduled to be unveiled back in 2021, but the construction was delayed.

With inputs from agencies