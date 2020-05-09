Karnataka Announces Relief Package For Cobblers & Leather Workers, Each Family To Get ₹5K

In a major relief to the skilled labourers of Karnataka who have been financially hit due to COVID-19 lockdown, the State government has announced a special special relief package to 11,722 families of cobblers and leather workers of the state, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said on Friday.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced financial aid of Rs 5,000 to each familiy of cobblers and leather workers who work on the roadside to earn a living. These beneficiaries will be directly credited to their bank account, through Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram Leather Industries Development Corporation.

This special relief package is aimed at easing the lives of skilled workers during the lockdown period, said the Deputy Chief Minister. He congratulated CM Yediyurappa on declaring the special package on behalf of the Department of Social Welfare.

Relief package for farmers, MSMEs, and others

Earlier on Wednesday, the Karnataka government announced Rs 1,610 crore special relief package for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto, and taxi drivers among others. This comes as the state reported 19 more COVID-19 cases taking the total toll at 692.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the relief package will provide Rs 5,000 to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers in the state. It will also provide Rs 5,000 each to more than 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. Further, he said that flower growers will be given one-time compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare. The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme, Weaver Samman Yojana (Nekarara Sammana Yojane) for the benefit of the suffering weavers.

COVID-19 cases surge to 750 in Karnataka

In a sharp spike, 45 new COVID-19 positive cases, including that of a five-month-old girl, were reported in Karnataka on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 750.

"45 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon. Till date 750 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 30 deaths and 371 discharges," the health department said in its mid-day situation update.

The cases include 14 from Davangere, 12 from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, 11 from Belagavi, seven from Bengaluru urban, and one from Ballari. All most all cases are contacts of patients already tested positive, while contacts of four patients are being traced, the bulletin said. At least 11 of them are children (below 18 years), while one is a five-month-old girl.

