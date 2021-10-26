Karnataka: Archbishop Says 'unnecessary' Anti-Conversion Bill Will Hurt Religious Harmony

Bengaluru Archbishop said on Monday that the Christian community is against the state government's move to enact an Anti-Conversion Bill (ACB). He further said that the law was "unnecessary" and added that it would hamper the religious harmony in the state. Bangalore Archbishop Reverend Peter Machado said while talking to the reporters, "I urge the concerned authorities to take a survey of all communities before moving forward with the Bill. If this Bill is only for Christians, then it hurts our sentiments."

He further said, "I urge the government not to go ahead with this Bill. Karnataka is a very mature and developed state. I believe, if Karnataka is open for factories, industrial development, then why not keep it open for religions?” He continued, "Karnataka government's proposal for the Anti-Conversion Bill (ACB) is unnecessary as it would affect the religious harmony. It is arbitrary as it tends to target only the Christian community. Enacting such a law would lead many to misuse its provisions." Earlier in September, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated in the Legislative Assembly that the government was planning to bring soon an anti-conversion law to prevent forced and inducement-based religious conversions.

A possible religious divide in the state

Peter Machado had earlier said that the Christian community was upset at the recent “malicious” allegations against the religious community in the state. He claimed that the bishops run schools, colleges and hospitals across the state but have never advised or forced anyone to get converted to Christianity. Earlier last month, BJP MLA Goolihatti Shekhar said that religious conversions were on the rise in Karnataka and that 15,000 to 20,000 people, including his own mother, were converted to Christianity in his constituency. The Home Minister said at the Assembly, “The issue has come to the government’s notice. Converting people from one religion to another by inducing them is a punishable offence. We will keep a strict vigil on such activities. There is a wide network working on religious conversions across the country.” Machado was infuriated by the allegations and said that the people are trying to paint them as villains by trying to malign them.

(with ANI inputs)

Image: Facebook/ Archbishop of Bangalore