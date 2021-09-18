Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill Seeking Formation Of Prison Development Board

In a step forward, the Karnataka legislative assembly Friday passed a bill to create a prison development board to oversee the condition and status of the prisons in the state. The bill will allow the formation of a board to improve the conditions of the jails and to introduce correctional programmes for the inmates. The board will also bring changes like the introduction of self-employment measures for prisoners.



The latest bill was introduced by Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and was passed amid criticism from the opposition parties. The opposition members from Congress and JDS criticised the proposed law and alleged that it was 'utopian' and far from the rough reality of life in prison.

The bill says, 'The establishment of the Karnataka Prison Development Board for the strengthening of prisons and correctional administration, particularly correctional intervention, skill improvement, the welfare of prisoners and prison staff, and the expansion of prison industries is required.'

According to Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, the establishment of an external prison board would allow the research of prisoners' living conditions, and will establish correctional measures to allow prisoners to lead a normal life after the end of their sentences, and will provide employment training in prisons. He added that there is a lot of unutilized land in Karnataka prisons.

The bill, in its statement of objects and reasons, said "it is considered necessary to provide for the constitution of the prison development board for the development of modern prison industries and formulate a plan for job oriented technical programmes in different areas, to earn incentives."



The board can suggest ways and means improve coordination among different stakeholders, examine the current setup of prison industries, and develop a plan for modernization and the launch of job-oriented programmes, including technical ones, while keeping in mind the needs of prisoners after release, according to the statement.

The Minister further stated that a board has been formed to oversee prison reforms and that representatives from various departments will serve on it. He also stated that experts can be invited to its meetings to provide input.

"States like Haryana are generating revenue of about ₹ 600 crore from Prisons. Manpower at prisons should not go waste," Home Minister said, as reported by PTI.



(With PTI Inputs)