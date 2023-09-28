Karnataka bandh tomorrow - check what's open, what's closed

Karnataka on Friday, September 29 would witness a statewide bandh called by pro-Kannada and farmer groups, disrupting normal life chores. Bengaluru will experience its second strike after the city was under bandh on Tuesday, September 26.

Services to be closed

Schools and colleges: Extending moral support to those protesting against releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, schools and colleges have declared holidays. Ola/Uber services: "Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association (OUDOA) are supporting the bandh. “We will take out a rally from Nayandahalli to the Freedom Park tomorrow," its president Tanveer Pasha told PTI. Shopping malls and movie theatres: All shopping malls and movie theatres in the state will shut the shop and they have already extended their support to the Karnataka bandh. Hotels: The Bruhath Bangaluru Hotel Association has extended its 'moral support' to the strike. However, they were holding a meeting to make a final decision on whether to keep the restaurants and eateries shut for the whole day on Friday. Gym Jewellery shops Theaters

Functional services

Public transport: All buses and metro services will function as usual without any interruptions. All KSRTC, BMTC and other transport corporations have not announced any support for tomorrow's Bandh. Banks: All public and private banks will commence operations without any changes in their timings. Emergency services: All emergency service-related vehicles like ambulances, pharma vehicles and other important goods-carrying vehicles will be working. Hospitals and medical stores will also run as usual. Metro services Trains Flight services Fruits and vegetable shop Post offices

‘Kannada Okkuta’, an umbrella organisation for Kannada outfits including factions of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, Kannada Chalavali (Vatal Paksha) and various farmers’ bodies have given a call for the statewide dawn-to-dusk shutdown.

Meanwhile, the State Transport Department has issued directions to the state transport corporations to continue their services as usual.

Farmers and traders in the northern part of Karnataka such as Ballari, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hubballi-Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal and Davangere have extended their ‘moral support’ to the bandh but said they will not shut down their businesses.

Meanwhile, a few activists on Thursday staged protests in the Cauvery heartland of Mandya against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. They have been staging agitation for the past 15 days.

They alleged that the state government had been lenient towards Tamil Nadu and had not been pursuing the matter properly.