Karnataka CM Bommai Approaches Centre To Increase Coal Supply Amid Alleged Shortage

Amid the ongoing speculations of the country suffering a massive coal shortage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asked the central government to increase the coal supply to the state.

He said that he has made a demand to add four racks to Karnataka’s coal supply. He further informed that the government has already received approval from Maharashtra’s coal mines in Chandrapur and Odisha’s Mahanadi Coalfields Limited. He said that his request has received several clearances, with only a few clearances left to be obtained.

Karnataka CM Bommai approaches centre to increase coal supply

Panic-stricken Chief Ministers of various states are approaching the Centre to enhance the coal supply of their state, as the coal supply in various electricity-generating thermal power plants is nearing exhaustion, leading to an impending power crisis.

"I have already stated that we have requested the Centre to increase the supply of coal by four racks. I have met the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, who, too, has assured me that once the letter from Maharashtra reaches him, he will expedite the process," Basavaraj Bommai said.

He informed that he has held series of talks with the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi and Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav for the clearances and speedy allotment.

Several clearances have been secured for the Mahanadi Coalfield, according to Bommai, with only a few more required. The Karnataka CM was optimistic that the cost of production would fall once the coal from the two mines is allocated. He said that he has asked Bhoopendra Yadav and Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi to expedite the allotment process.

In response to a question on price reductions for gasoline and diesel, Bommai said that the choice would be made with the state's financial situation in mind.

Prahlad Joshi assures sufficient coal stocks

Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, on Sunday, assured that there is no danger or risk of disruption in the supply of power. Joshi made it public that India has a sufficient stock of 43 million tonnes of coal, which can suffice the demand of the nation for 24 days.

"Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of power crisis. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 tonnes with Coal India Ltd equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted.

The present coal shortage comes in line with the sudden revival of India's economy, leading to an increase in the power demand. The power consumption in the past two months has been on the rise. Meanwhile, coal prices in the global market soared by 40%, and India's imports fell.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI