Karnataka CM Bommai Bans Garlands & Bouquets At Meetings; Encourages Kannada Books Instead

Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday made it clear that the practice of giving garland, shawls, flower bouquets, and memorabilia at government events be banned, terming it as an 'unnecessary expenditure'. The government in a subsequent notice stated that Kannada books can be given instead.

A government order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Tuesday, a few hours later.

CM Bommai denies accepting bouquet; urge all to do away with 'protocol'

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bommai who chaired a meeting of senior police officials denied accepting a flower bouquet, and said that the practice of giving garland, shawls, and bouquets in the name of the protocol should be done away with, terming it as 'unnecessary expenditure'. Subsequently, the Chief Secretary issued a circular directing not to give these articles at meetings and events by the state government and the government-run institutions. All department heads and government undertakings have been asked to comply with the directions, it said.

Interestingly, the newly sworn-in Energy and Kannada & Culture Minister, and Karkala MLA, V Sunil Kumar had recently made a similar appeal to his well-wishers a few days back, when he was inducted into Bommai's cabinet. Kumar had urged his wellwishers to gift him Kannada books instead of bringing expensive garlands and bouquets, as he could donate them to the public library in his constituency. The minister has reportedly received more than 1,000 books.

Owing occupancy at official residence, CM Bommai to work from Guest House

On the other hand, nearly weeks after being inducted as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai has decided to work from a guest house in Bengaluru owing to occupancies at the official residences.

According to officials at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), CM Bommai has decided to operate from Kumara Krupa guest house as a temporary measure. An official at the CMO stated, “The CM has been welcoming visitors at his personal residence in RT Nagar, but managing such a huge number of guests there has been tedious. So he has decided to work from Kumara Krupa, especially since former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa continues to hold the official residence Cauvery.”

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image Credit: Basavaraj Bommai Twitter)