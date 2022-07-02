Karnataka CM Bommai Directs Automakers To Manufacture Low-cost EVs For Common People

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday called upon automobile manufacturers across the state to focus on manufacturing affordable electric vehicles for the common people in a bid to expand their user base. CM Bommai made these remarks while addressing an audience after inaugurating 152 EV charging stations and ‘EV Campaign 2022’, organised by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

While speaking at the event in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The battery and motor are the main parts of an electric vehicle. It is a matter of pride that they are being produced within the country under the ‘Atma Nirbhar’ mission. The cost of electric vehicles should be affordable for the common man. Then only its usage could see an increase. The manufacturers should focus more on this aspect.”

CM Bommai further added that the state government has come out with its new EV policy which has made BESCOM the nodal agency to establish charging stations in public places. Battery swapping is another important aspect of EVs and it would be given importance in the coming days, he added.

Underlining the significance of renewable energy, The Karnataka CM asserted that the necessity to develop renewable energy sources is inevitable as fossil fuels are depleting and they are harming the environment.

Karnataka govt to induct more EV buses into BMTC

While stating that Electric Vehicles play an important role in addressing the shortcomings of fossil-fuel-based vehicles, CM Bommai said, “Electric two-wheelers are hitting the roads in large numbers and soon electric cars, buses, and even multi-axle trucks would come to the market. More research is needed in alternative energy sources to replace fossil fuels soon.”

Basavaraj Bommai further said, “The state government has decided to induct more EV buses into Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). Karnataka is the largest producer of solar power in the country.”

Storage of solar energy is a challenge and the PSP project has been launched in this regard in association with the Union government. Soon 2-3 PSP units are set to come up in Karnataka, he added.

Karnataka govt signs MoU with 2 companies for production of hydrogen fuel

Speaking about hydrogen as fuel, CM Bommai stated that his government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with two companies for the production of hydrogen fuel as it is seen as the best among the renewable energy sources.

Basavaraj Bommai said, “Hydrogen is seen best as the best among renewable energy sources. Prime Minister Modi has raised Ethanol blending in oil to 20% as part of the overall plan to reduce dependency on fossil fuels. These initiatives would reduce our import of oil to a great extent in the coming years.”

Similarly, an MoU has been signed for the production of Ammonia from seawater. Ammonia is being used extensively in the production of DAP fertilizers, he said.