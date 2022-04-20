Karnataka CM Bommai Orders Formation Of High-level Commission Amid Bribery Allegations

At a time former Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarapa has been accused of corruption, allegedly abetting the suicide of a contactor, Santosh Patil, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government is facing fresh accusations. Lingayat priest Dingaleshwar Swamy has alleged that religious mutts have to pay a 30% cut to avail government grants. Taking note of the rising number of bribery allegations, CM Bommai has swung into action, ordering the constitution of a high-level commission to look into tenders.

The high-level commission will be made up of a retired High Court judge, a technical and a financial expert, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai informed, adding that a government order has been issued following which, the tender will only be released for bidding after it has been checked by the high-level commission for any abnormalities.

"A GO has been made, it will begin work in just a few days. It will serve as a deterrent. Officers in different departments cannot act as they wish," said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Draft tenders over Rs 50 crore to be released after clearance by Commission

Chief Minister Bommai highlighted major points while drafting a tender where cognisance should be exercised. CM Bommai said that irregularities may be inherited right when the estimates of a tender are created, which may place some tender applicants in a favourable position above other applicants. Extending the arguments further, CM Bommai said tenders above Rs 50 crore will be reviewed by the committee and checked whether they're drafted as per the SR value (or Government value) and follow the rules specified under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act (KTPP).

"Our government has taken a decision. Where does this start is when estimates are created. There has been a complaint that tender conditions are applied only to a select few. Tenders which are valued more than 50 crore rupees will be reviewed by the committee. They will check if it is as per the SR value. Secondly, does the tender meet the regulations specified under the KTPP Act. The tender will be approved only afrer the commission gives a go-ahead," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

(Image: @BSBOMMAI/Twitter)