Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Gets Hospitalised

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced that he has tested positive fort he novel Coronavirus. The 77-year-old Chief Minister took to Twitter to confirm the news. Announcing that he is fine and being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of his doctors, Yediyurappa urged everyone who have been in contact with him to self-quarantine.

I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) August 2, 2020

Staff members at the Chief Minister's house had earlier this month tested positive for COVID-19. He had discharged his duties at that time in light of Krishna (staff member) testing positive.

Soon after Yediyurappa's announcement, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and the current leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah wished the CM a speedy recovery.

I wish Shri. B S Yediyurappa a speedy recovery & to return with good health to continue his work for the people.@CMofKarnataka @BSYBJP https://t.co/1Z8yM5WonZ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) August 2, 2020

The development comes shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP BJP President Swatantra Singh tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.