Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Launch Direct Bank Transfer For Anna Bhagya Scheme Today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme at the Conference Hall of Vidhana Soudha (Assembly) at 5 pm on Monday (July 10). The scheme will benefit over 44 lakh beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana, according to the state government and Congress leaders.

Since the government wasn't able to procure the required amount of rice for distribution among the beneficiaries, it has decided to give Rs 170 per month in cash against the 5 kg rice at Rs 34 per kg through Direct Bank Transfer (DBT). Earlier, the government promised the distribution of 10 kgs of rice to the BPL and Antyodaya card holders.

Siddaramaiah allocated Rs 52,000 crore in the Karnataka Budget 2023-24 to fulfil the Congress' five election guarantees, out of which the Anna Bhagya scheme received an outlay of Rs 10,275 crore. While making the announcement, Siddaramaiah reiterated that the Congress government will fulfil all the five poll promises that were made in the run-up to Assembly polls held in May 2023.

DBT for beneficiaries

While speaking to Republic, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa said, "Until we get the complete stock of rice, this model of giving 5 kgs rice and money for the remaining 5 kgs will be followed. As many as 44.80 lakh Antyodaya and 3.97 crore priority households will benefit from the scheme.

"The amount will be transferred directly to the head of the family through DBT and over Rs 10,000 Crore has been allocated in the current budget for the implementation of the scheme. This month's amount will be credited before July 31," he added.

There are a total of 1,28,16,253 beneficiaries under this government's scheme, of which 82 per cent are eligible to avail of the scheme immediately, officials said. However, the money will be transferred only if the bank account of the beneficiary is linked to his or her Aadhaar card. At present, 1.2 crore BPL cardholders have linked their bank accounts with Aadhaar, while the remaining 22 lakh BPL cardholders are yet to do so.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit has demanded that the entire quota of 10 kg of rice should be given to the beneficiaries. BJP MP Renukacharya said, "The Congress government in Karnataka is fooling people. How can people eat money? One Kg of rice will cost much higher than what is being given. If you are giving money, I demand that Rs 50 per kg should be given to each beneficiary."