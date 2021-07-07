Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Approves Rs 10 Cr For Development Of Historical Places In Kittur

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on July 6 chaired the Kittur Development Authority meeting and approved an action plan worth ₹10 crore. He approved the construction of a memorial for Rani Chennamma who fought against British rule.

"Development of Chennamma's samadhi, construction of Statue of Belavadi Mallamma and display board describing life and history at Belavadi, preservation of documents pertaining to Kittur province and other works were decided to be included in the action plan," CM BS Yediyurappa's office stated.

An amount of ₹10 crore has been allocated in the budget for the development of historical places in Kittur in the year 2021-2022. Under this action plan, approval was given for the development of Chowki Matt Gadugge, a replica of the palace belonging to Kittur province.

A total of 46 Kempegowda heritage sites identified in three circuits would be developed at a cost of ₹223 crore for promoting tourism in Karnataka. Under this action plan, approval was given for the construction of the Statue of Belavadi Mallama and display board describing life and history of Belavadi, preservation of documents pertaining to Kittur province and other works were decided to be included in the action plan.

CM's office said that instructions were given to take up reconstruction of Chennamma Palace in consultation with the State Archeological Department. While the first phase has been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹94 crore, CM Yediyurappa instructed officials to complete the first phase of the Basaveshwara international museum, on the life and works of the 12th-century social reformer at Kudalasangama.

''The authorities have been directed to take action to create resources for the management of memorials,'' the CM said. CM Yediyurappa-led government told officials to promote tourism by developing forts, tanks, and heritage places of the Kempegowda era. They have been instructed to develop historical places in order to encourage tourism. Departments of tourism, forest, horticulture, minor irrigation, Religious Endowment, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Public Works Department (PWD) were told to work together to develop heritage places in and around Bengaluru too.