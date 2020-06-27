Karnataka CMO Announces Complete Lockdown Across State On Sundays With Effect From July 5

Following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday has announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5. No activities, except essential services, will be allowed in the state during the Sunday lockdown. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 11,923 with 191 deaths and 1643 recoveries.

Apart from the Sunday lockdown, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10 onwards, CMO Karnataka said. The timings of night curfew have also been changed to 8 pm - 5 am from the existing 9 pm - 5 am and will be in effect from June 29.

Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies: #Karnataka Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

READ | Karnataka Govt Rules Out Lockdown Extension, Seals Clusters In Bengaluru As Cases Rise

All Government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, with effect from July 10: #Karnataka Chief Minister's Office — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2020

Karnataka to completely seal clusters

On Monday, Karnataka CM Yeddyurappa held an emergency meeting with concerned officials and departments. After the meeting, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the 'only critical cases will be treated at COVID hospitals', while rest will be treated at COVID care centres. The Chief Minister has warned that if cases continue to rise, the government may resort to sealing down more areas, urging Bengalurians to maintain social distance and follow sanitisation measures to avoid another lockdown.

READ | Differently-abled SSLC Student Wins Accolade In Karnataka

Bengaluru To Get 10,000 Bed COVID Care Facilities

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Medical Education Minister S Sudhakar on Saturday said arrangements will be made to have 10,000 beds in government and private hospitals by Monday evening and multi-storey residential apartment complexes will also be used to treat infected patients.

"By Monday evening, we will have a definite information about the number of beds available in the government and private hospitals. Efforts are afoot to arrange 10,000 beds to treat coronavirus patients by Monday evening," Sudhakar said in a statement on Saturday after video conferencing with the health department officials.

READ | Elderly Woman Becomes Oldest In Karnataka To Beat COVID-19