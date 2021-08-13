Karnataka Govt Bars Public Procession On Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi Amid COVID-19

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Karnataka government has issued an order banning all Muharram processions till August 20. As per the order issued on August 12, Thursday, all kinds of processions have been banned from August 12 to August 20. People can view alam/panja and tajiyath from a distance without touching them and wearing of a mask is mandatory in prayer halls. All prayers will take place in mosques in strict compliance with COVID norms. Except for masjid, mass prayer gathering is not allowed in community halls, open ground, shadi mahal etc on Muharram.



Moreover, no programs should be ordered in Kabristan. Persons aged below 10 years and above 60 years to offer prayers at their homes, the order read.

COVID-19 restrictions for Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi processions in Karnataka

Similar restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 have been imposed for the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi as well. There will be no setting up of pandals for the festival. The order issued by the government further read, “No pandals to be set up for Ganesh Chaturthi. It has to be celebrated in a simple manner. Procession/entertainment program should be organised while bringing and submerging time of Ganesha idol. Ganesha Gowri idols should be submerged in designated places only. Temples that are observing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival should be properly sanitised everyday. Devotees should be allowed after using sanitiser and temple administration should arrange thermal checking.”

Ganesh Chaturthi dates; Centre announces 40 additional trains for the festival

The 11-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will begin from September 10. It is predominantly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, and the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. The festival will end on September 21. Earlier this week, the Central Government announced that it will be running 40 additional trains ahead of the festival.

This is in addition to the 72 festival special trains that had already been announced by the Government. These trains are being called ‘Ganapati Festival Specials’ by the authorities. This has been done to manage the extra rush of passengers to the Konkan states for the festivities.



(With inputs from ANI)

(IMAGE: PTI)