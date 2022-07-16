Karnataka Govt Faces Flak Over Ban On Photography At Public Offices; Revokes Decision

A day after announcing a ban on all kinds of photography and videography inside public offices in Karnataka, the state government has now revoked its decision after facing sharp criticism from the opposition. In a decision taken on Saturday morning, the ban prohibiting the public from taking photos and videos has now been voided.

Earlier on Friday, a circular was issued by the Karnataka government stating that the public will not be allowed to take pictures or film videos in the state government offices. As per the order, the decision was taken on the basis of a petition filed by the Karnataka State Government Employees Association wherein it alleged that people are trying to shoot videos inside offices with an intent of harassing and defaming the officials.

Keeping this in check, the worker's unions had requested to ban photography and videography to avoid any kind of "misuse" of the visuals and pictures that would hamper the reputation of the government as well as some "female employees".

The order signed by the under-secretary of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (DPAR) stated-

“The government has taken the matter into account and deemed that it was required and has ordered that the public will be restricted to take photos and videos in all departmental offices."

It is pertinent to note that the DPAR portfolio is held by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Opn criticises state govt's decision to ban photography and videography in public offices

Following the circular issued on Friday, the Karnataka government faced heavy backlash from the opposition as well as the public. Several opposition leaders claimed that the decision was taken to shield 'corruption' from the public eye and further provide protection to such government employees.

Reacting to the same, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah strongly opposed the move claiming that the government is 'scared' and aims to hide its corruption. Similarly, the Karnataka Rashtra Samiti also took a dig at the Basavaraj Bommai-led government and said that it is trying to use a "draconian and anti-people rule".

Notably, this comes at a time the BJP government in Karnataka has been accused of corruption multiple times in all its department followed by charges of taking bribes for public works. Videos have also gone viral showing government officials taking bribes.



Image: PTI