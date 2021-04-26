Karnataka Govt Imposes 14-day Lockdown From April 27; Public Transport, Shops Shut

As Bengaluru's COVID cases explode, the Yeddiyurappa govt on Monday, imposed a 14-day lockdown across the state. As per the state's guidelines, all industries except construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors have been shut, with shops selling essential goods allowed to be open between 6-10 AM. Currently, Karnataka has 2,62,181 active cases, 10,62,594 recovered cases and 14,426.

Karnataka imposes 14-day lockdown; here are guidelines:

COVID curfew in the state from 27 April, 9 PM for the next 14 days

Shops selling essential goods allowed to be open b/w 6-10 am. After 10 am shops will close.

Only industries of construction, manufacturing & agriculture sectors allowed.

Public transport including RTC buses and Bangalore Metro services to remain shut

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol has been allowed

Goods can be transported from one state to another

Bengaluru's COVID crisis

Karnataka's capital -Bengaluru has overtaken Mumbai in terms of active cases with 1,80,542 active COVID-19 cases as compared to 75,740 in Mumbai. With 20,733 new patients on April 25, Bengaluru has become the new epicenter for the virus reporting 70 percent of the cases in the past two weeks. Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended imposing a 14-day lockdown among other stringent restrictions to break the chain as COVID cases continued to surge in the state. As Bengaluru recorded over 1.5 lakh active cases, the TAC suggested the state government increase the number of beds across Karnataka to meet the demand of patients. The committee also urged the Karnataka government to vaccinate all its citizens before October-November as the third wave of COVID is expected to hit India in the next 6 months.

As per the TAC, the second wave of COVID in Karnataka is likely to peak at the end of May and the beginning of June. Eminent cardiologist and director of the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C N Manjunath said he had in November 2020 predicted the arrival of the second wave of COVID in March or April based on the pattern of spread and resurgence in Europe. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has claimed that PM Modi may find it difficult to resolve the COVID-19 crisis with an "inefficient CM". The state has already imposed a night and weekend curfew and a number of daytime restrictions from April 21 to May 4 to contain the COVID-19 spread.