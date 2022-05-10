Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines For Loudspeakers Amid Row; Upholds 10 PM To 6 AM Ban

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In the wake of the protest against Azaan, the Karnataka government released a new circular on loudspeakers on Tuesday, May 10. In the circular addressed to the Superintendents, Commissioners, and Deputy Commissioners of Police, as well as the users of loudspeakers and other sounding instruments, the Basavaraj Bommai administration has cited its order dated 13-08-2002 under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000 and issued the following directions which are to be mandatorily adhered to with 'immediate effect'.
The directions follow a meeting of the Chief Minister with ACS, Home Department, DG&IGP, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Additional Advocate General, Principal Secretary, Law Department, Secretary, Pollution Control Board, and other officials where provisions of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 and the subsequent order by the Government of Karnataka were discussed. All in the light of warning of Sri Ram Sena over use of loudspeakers for Azaan in mosques.
Backing Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan. Following his ultimatum, his party workers were detained by police while they were on their way to Hanuman Temple in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru.
"I am warning you. Muslim organisations' stubbornness is causing disharmony. Your Prayers and Azaan is disturbing patients in hospitals. It is distracting students and the public. Therefore, you reduce the decibel levels, otherwise, we will act on our own,” the SRS founder said.