Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines After Reporting Two Omicron Cases

Amid mounting concerns over the Omicron threat after Karnataka reported 2 cases of the new COVID variant, the state government has issued new guidelines. As per the order, the current situation has called for proactive monitoring, surveillance, and focused implementation of the five-fold strategy of test- track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. The additional containment measures will be in effect immediately and be in force until further orders.

Providing details on the Omicron cases reported in the state, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the media that the government has ordered an inquiry on the first Omicrons cases recorded in the country over the RTPCR report. He informed that the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City will monitor the investigation.

R Ashok said, "The person stayed at a hotel & held some meetings there. After that, he went away to Dubai, so there're 2 reports one positive & negative, which is doubtful, the lab must be investigated".

Karnataka govt issues new COVID guidelines

All public gatherings including conferences are allowed with 500 people number limit and all COVID appropriate protocols must be in place. Organizers of the event will be held responsible for the failure of the same.

All cultural activities and functions in all educational institutions will be postponed till January 15, 2021.

The government has taken the responsibility for testing health workers, elder individuals aged above 65 years, and persons with comorbidities.

Entry to malls and cinema theatres is allowed for people who have received both doses of the COVID vaccine.

It is mandatory to wear masks and in failure to follow the preventive measure, BBMP, District Authorities, and Local Authorities will impose a fine of Rs 250 in Municipal Corporation areas and Rs 100 in the other areas.

Districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra states have set up strict surveillance at the border posts.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 29,96,833 COVID cases with 38,216 deaths. As of December 3, the state has reported 363 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state has administered a total of 7,63,66,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 7,007 vaccination sites.

(Image: ANI/PIXABAY)