Karnataka Govt Issues New COVID Guidelines After Reporting Two Omicron Cases

Quick links:
Amid mounting concerns over the Omicron threat after Karnataka reported 2 cases of the new COVID variant, the state government has issued new guidelines. As per the order, the current situation has called for proactive monitoring, surveillance, and focused implementation of the five-fold strategy of test- track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. The additional containment measures will be in effect immediately and be in force until further orders.
Providing details on the Omicron cases reported in the state, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the media that the government has ordered an inquiry on the first Omicrons cases recorded in the country over the RTPCR report. He informed that the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City will monitor the investigation.
R Ashok said, "The person stayed at a hotel & held some meetings there. After that, he went away to Dubai, so there're 2 reports one positive & negative, which is doubtful, the lab must be investigated".
To date, Karnataka has reported a total of 29,96,833 COVID cases with 38,216 deaths. As of December 3, the state has reported 363 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The state has administered a total of 7,63,66,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses across 7,007 vaccination sites.