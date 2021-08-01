Karnataka Govt Mandates RT-PCR Test For Visitors From Kerala, Maharashtra Amid COVID Surge

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has now mandated RT-PCR reports for travellers coming from both states. The decision was announced on Saturday, July 31, via a circular shared by former Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K.

Mandatory RT-PCR report in Karnataka

As stated by a circular issued by the Karnataka Government, it has now been made mandatory for travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra to possess a negative RT-PCR test report which is not older than 72 hours. Also, the Karnataka Chief Minister will be closely monitoring the situation in border districts and will hold a VC with DCs to review the preparedness.

Also, the report is mandatory for everyone irrespective of their vaccination status.

The decision has been taken due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and Maharashtra in the past few days. In such a condition, travellers from the states will have the risk of spreading the virus in Karnataka.

The circular further states that the condition will be applicable for all the passengers arriving by bus, train, flights, and even personal transport.

The government has also directed the Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Kerala to establish check posts and make arrangements for it to deploy staff to check all the vehicles entering the state.

COVID-19 in Kerala and Maharashtra

In the past few weeks, Kerala and Maharashtra have been topping the chart with the highest number of coronavirus cases in comparison to other states. On Saturday, Kerala had recorded 41,649 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of active cases to 4,08,920. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded 6,959 fresh cases on Saturday taking the total number of active cases to 76,755.

Earlier, Karnataka had witnessed a dip in COVID-19 cases. However, due to a sudden hike in cases, the state govt has now decided to take strict actions. Also, the state government has extended the COVID-19 curbs till August 16. Issuing a statement on Saturday, it said, "Guidelines for COVID19 surveillance, containment and caution, and additional activities permitted will remain in force in the entire state up to 6 am of 16-08-2021."