Karnataka Govt Plans To Reduce Legal Age To Purchase Liquor In State From 21 To 18

The Basavaraj Bommai government in Karnataka is planning to reduce the legal age to buy liquor in the state from 21 to 18. In the recent notification to amend the Karnataka Excise (General Conditions of Licences) Rules, 1967, published on Monday, the state government sought suggestions from the people within 30 days.

Amending rule 10 of the said rule which deals with the legal age to purchase liquor in the state, the draft said, "in sub-rule (1), in clause (e), for the words 'twenty-one years', the words 'eighteen years' shall be substituted."

Notably, the move come after pressure from the liquor lobby to decrease the legal age to 18 years in Karnataka. Currently, the minimum age to buy liquor in Karnataka is 21 and if the changes to the draft are finalised, then the legal age to buy liquor will be 18.

The draft states to increase the distance criteria to sell liquor from 220 metres to 500 metres from "the outer edge of the State Highways or National Highways or from a service lane along the State Highways or National Highways". "In case of areas comprised in local bodies with a population of 20,000 or less, the distance criteria pertaining to State Highways or National Highways shall be 220 meters," the draft added.

"The restrictions pertaining to State Highways or National Highways shall not apply in case of liquor premises situated within the City Municipal Corporation, City Municipal Council, Town Municipal Council and Town Panchayat areas," the draft said.