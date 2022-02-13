Karnataka HC Judges Threatened By SFJ Head Over Hijab Row; 'Will Start Referendum'

Amounting to a threat to judges of the Karnataka High Court following the interim order restraining students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag to educational institutions that have prescribed a student dress code, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) sent out a clear audio message against ill repercussions. Issuing a warning to concerned judges of the Karnataka HC, the head of the banned extremist body threatened that it would start a 'hijab referendum' similar to the 'Khalistan referendum'.

"This message is for Karnataka High Court judges... do not ban the hijab. this message is from Sikhs For Justice general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, from Washington DC," the audio message stated.

After SFJ's head Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's warned against bad consequences, the pro-Khalistan terror body referred to the reaction of Rashad Hussain, US Ambassador of Advance Religious Freedom worldwide. The 42-year-old former US envoy to Muslim countries took to Twitter to admit his dissent to the Karnataka High Court's interim order pursuant to the hijab controversy.

He had shared, "Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine the permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatise and marginalise women and girls."

Religious freedom includes the ability to choose one's religious attire. The Indian state of Karnataka should not determine permissibility of religious clothing. Hijab bans in schools violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls. — Amb. at Large for International Religious Freedom (@IRF_Ambassador) February 11, 2022

'We will start hijab referendum for Muslim states': SFJ

Referring to Hussain's tweet, the SFJ general counsel said, "The Biden administration has also condemned the ban on hijab."

Further, he said, "Karnataka High Court judges, remember! Do not ban the hijab. It is against the freedom of the Muslim community. If you do ban hijab, like Khalistan referendum which we are doing to liberate Punjab. We will start the hijab referendum for Muslim states. Do not ban the hijab."

Karnataka hijab row

Recently, a group of Muslim girl students, covered with headscarves, were restricted from entering their classrooms in Karnataka's Udupi, citing the college's prescribed dress code as the rule. While six of them staged protests against the ban dependent on hijab, another section of students, allegedly instigated by far right-wing groups, took to the streets while donning saffron scarves.

The lot replicated the act of practising religious elements at schools with kesari scarves and argued that they should be allowed to do so as Muslim female students in a Hijab. Condemning the clash, competent authorities and ministers have said that educational institutions are not the place to propagate one's religion, especially in a college where a uniform dress code is provided for.

It is important to note that under secular principles of the Indian Constitution, any individual is allowed to practise, profess, preach and propagate any religion. However, one is disallowed to propagate their religion at any educational institution. While private schools are permitted to offer religious instructions, government-run schools are non-religious like the state itself.

While the Karnataka High Court will resume hearing the petitions on the hijab issue on February 14, the students have been directed to refrain from wearing religious clothes as the matter is pending before the court.

