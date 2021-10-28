Karnataka HC Provides Relief To Dream11 Founders; Orders No Coercive Action

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered the police not to take any coercive measures against the founders and directors of Sporta Technologies Private Limited— Bhavit Sheth and Harsh Jain. The company promotes the 'Dream 11' gaming software, where people can play online games based on sports like cricket etc.

The two have asked the court to dismiss the FIR filed by the police under the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act, which prohibits internet gaming and gambling in the state. A single-judge bench led by Justice Sreenivas Harish Kumar wrote in his judgement, not to take any coercive action against the Dream11 founders and scheduled the matter for further hearing.

As the counsel for the petitioner placed the argument that both were likely to be arrested by the police, the court stated that the respondent (police) is hereby ordered not to take any coercive measures until the next hearing. The matter will be next heard on November 9.

FIR filed against Dream11

According to reports, the company filed a writ appeal on October 22 asking for the FIR against them to be dismissed. The Bengaluru Police Department filed a case against Dream11 founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth on October 9. The FIR was filed after cab driver Manjunath filed a complaint accusing the corporation of violating the new gaming restrictions placed by the Karnataka assembly. The cab driver further claimed that because the game is based on luck rather than talent, many "players are losing their money in the expectation of winning." In his remarks, he also noted that the process of determining who gets the money when a player loses is 'surprisingly opaque.'

Karnataka passes bill banning Online gaming

The Karnataka Assembly approved revisions to the 1963 Police Act on September 22 that intended to prohibit gambling-related internet games (games based on chance/ luck). Following growing reports of cyber fraud in the state, the bill was introduced, and the Karnataka Police Act was amended to prohibit online gambling.

Following the passing of the measure prohibiting online gaming, the gaming platform Dream11 halted operations in the state, citing widespread customer concerns about safety and security. The law also includes a provision that could prohibit online games. Several people were against the idea, believing that it would have a significant influence on the Indian gaming startup business, which includes over 600 companies including Dream11.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Shutterstock/ PTI