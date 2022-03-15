At the outset, Karnataka Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi stated that the bench formulated a few questions such as whether wearing hijab is essential religious practice under Islam and whether the Government Order of February 5 was issued without any application of mind. The court ruled that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women is not a part of essential religious practice under Islam.

Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. The HC held that the state government has the power to issue a Government Order. Thus, it dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenging the government order of February 5.