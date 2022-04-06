Karnataka HM Says Invisible Hands' Role In Hijab Row Clear After Al-Qaeda Chief's Remarks

After the Al-Qaeda chief waded into the Karnataka Hijab controversy, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday claimed that now it has all 'become clear'. Underlining that school-going girls speaking in this language was not original, Jnanendra in a statement said, that the government always had doubts that there were some forces behind them. The Karnataka Home Minister went on to add how police investigation had shown there were various networks involved.

'People questioning Karnataka HC's order should see'

On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. It was hearing the plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.

"Even in High court judgement justice had made a point that there are invisible hands behind this. Now, this has turned out to be the truth," Jnanendra said, adding, "People were commenting about the judgement of the court, why the court had even given this kind of judgement. Now, everybody should seriously look into this issue, because these are matters of our country's integrity and unity, a matter of peace and order."

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri wades into Hijab controversy

The statement comes after a video of Ayman al-Zawahiri- the chief of terror outfit Al-Qaeda went viral. As per a 9-minute video titled 'The Noble Woman of India' released by Al-Qaeda’s official Shabab media, Zawahiri hailed Muskan Khan- the Karnataka student who had taken on students objecting to her being in a burqa and shouted 'Allahu Akbar' in defiance. Claiming that the Hijab row had exposed the reality of "Hindu India", he contended that Khan had given a moral lesson to other women who have an inferiority complex vis-à-vis the West.

In the video, the terrorist also recited and dedicated a poem to praise the student. On this occasion, he also lashed out at France, Holland and Switzerland for banning the Hijab and also criticised Bangladesh and Pakistan for being allies of the West.