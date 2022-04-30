Karnataka Medical Council Warns Doctors Not To Spread Communal Disharmony, Issues Circular

The Karnataka Medical Council (KMC) has issued a circular warning all medical practitioners in the state to refrain from commenting on any issue pertaining to communal disharmony. In a circular issued on April 26, KMC registrar Shamrao B Patil stated that any violation of medical ethics by medical practitioners will be considered professional misconduct, and such medical practitioners will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In the circular, Patil mentioned, "It is brought to the notice of Karnataka Medical Council that the doctors are actively participating in the spreading of communal disharmony through social media. It is needless to say that the participation of the doctors in the issues of communal disharmony clearly amounts to professional misconduct for the reason that a doctor is supposed to treat the patient irrespective of his/her caste/religion."

"It is accentuated that the doctors are supposed to work in such a way that there should not be even a petite scope for violation of either medical ethics or professional conduct." "Hence, all the medical practitioners working in the State of Karnataka are hereby informed that they shall not be the part of any issues pertaining to criminal disharmony and in case it is brought to the notice of KMC regarding the violation of the medical ethics or professional misconduct in this regard, such medical practitioners will be dealt in accordance with law," the KMC added.

KMC has addressed the circular to directors/principals/deans of all medical colleges and deemed universities in Karnataka who have been asked to convey the message to all medical practitioners under their purview. The notice has been also sent to the Director, the Health and Family Welfare, Directorate of Medical Education, and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) for circulation to all hospitals.