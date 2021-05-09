Karnataka Minister Sparks Row, Says 'don't Care If You Survive COVID-19 Or Not' To Doctor

A controversial statement by Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has landed the minister in soup for the second time. He is currently also the minister-in-charge of Bagalkot District.

The minister passed an insensitive remark upon attending the inspection of COVID-19 Care Centres in Banhatti City in Bagalkote. While talking about the emergence of the third wave of COVID-19 infections and its severity with the doctors, Katti said, "let us see when there is a 3rd wave".

Umesh Katti tells Doctor - "I don't care if you survive COVID-19 or not, I have to"

Karnataka Minister snapped at a group of doctors too. While doctors were seeking medical oxygen concentrators to meet hospital COVID-19 requirements, the minister replied by saying, "let us see when there is a third wave".

The doctors then said there are chances maybe none of us would survive the third wave. To which Karnataka Minister Katti replied, "I don't care if you survive (COVID-19) or not. I have to"

The minister's shockingly inconsiderate comment to doctors who are righfully the pillars of strength, amid COVID-19 pandemic has received backlash.

Umesh Katti tells farmer to 'go die'

Umesh Katti had previously faced a barrage of criticism for verbally abusing a farmer and asking him to "go die". Allegedly, the said minister told a farmer to 'go die', when he questioned the government on the Public Distribution System (PDS). The farmer had asked Katti why the government had reduced the quantity of rice under PDS. He had asked if this quantity is enough to sustain a family. To this Umesh Katti said that the govt had substituted it with Ragi for South Karnataka and Jowar for North Karnataka.

When the farmer asked 'Should people die', Katti retaliated, "Go die, stop calling me", according to a then-viral audio clip. Later, Katti defended his statement to reporters, "When he says that he wanted to die, what should I reply to him?".

Following the controversy, an embarrassed Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa had expressed regret saying,