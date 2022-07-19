Karnataka Minister Vows To Enforce Beggary Act 1975 'strictly' After High-level Meet

Karnataka Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday informed that the state government would vigorously enforce the Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975 in the state to put an end to begging.

According to sources, the Karnataka cabinet minister talked about the eradication of begging in the state on Monday after holding a meeting with senior officials at Vikas Soudha in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The meeting was attended by the Home Minister, Women and Child Development Department, Labour Department Minister, Legal Services Authority and Bengaluru Metropolitan Corporation.

Reportedly, the Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Department has identified a slew of criminal activities occurring under the guise of begging. According to Kota Srinivas Poojary, it has been discovered that children are being supplied with illegal drugs, getting crippled and being used for begging.

101 children involved in begging taken into custody: Poojary

Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary claimed that the role and collaboration of the Home Department, Women and Children Department, and Labour Department in this action to safeguard and rehabilitate persons involved in begging were thoroughly discussed in the meeting.

Karnataka minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, "We have already discussed this issue five times with the department officials and it has been identified that begging is widespread in 50 to 70 places in Bangalore. 101 children who were involved in begging have already been taken into custody by the Directorate of Child Protection and they have been rehabilitated.”

Furthermore, the Legal Services Authority revealed that about 720 children were reportedly involved in begging. Poojary said that stringent actions will be taken on all this information. It has been observed that begging is prevalent in Bengaluru and decisive measures will be taken to control it.

Directorate of Child Protection launches 'Ee Mark' mobile application

Karnataka minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that teams have already been formed in eight Bengaluru police divisions and a work schedule has been prepared to curb beginning in the state. He further mentioned that legal action will be taken against those who abandon children on the street for begging. He also said that the department would also set up a separate building to facilitate the rehabilitation of the women and children who are being held.

Poojary further said that the Directorate of Child Protection has launched a mobile application called ‘Ee Mark’ (E Gurutu). People can contact 1098 and give information if they find children involved in begging.