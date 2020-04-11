The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Karnataka Minister And His Wife Wife Lauded For Cleaning Roads Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

General News

A Karnataka minister and his wife were recently seen sweeping roads in their locality amid the nation-wide lockdown and they were lauded as heroes.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Karnataka

A Karnataka minister and his wife were recently seen sweeping roads in their locality amid the nationwide lockdown and they were lauded as heroes for ‘upholding the dignity of labour’. The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar and his wife swept the road and even earned praise from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBM) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and several other netizens. The photo of the two cleaning the roads have taken the internet by storm. 

READ: 117 More COVID-19 Positive Cases In Rajasthan, Total Rises To 678

‘Leading by example’

In a bid to relieve the labourers from their duty, the couple volunteered to clean the road. The Commissioner, while sharing the photos, said that the gesture by the couple sends a strong message to the community. While speaking to a local media outlet, Kumar also said that their gesture of humanity, civic sense, and service towards BBMP and the labourers is ‘great’. Several Twitter users also lauded the minister and his wife and some users also called out people to clean the roads outside their homes in aid to help reduce the workload of all essential workers amid coronavirus lockdown. 

READ: MHA Objects To 'violation' Of Lockdown In West Bengal, Writes To Chief Secy, DGP

Meanwhile, India has more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 249 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories worldwide and has infected more than one million people. 

READ: Coronavirus: Services At Delhi State Cancer Institute Suspended After 21 People Test Positive

READ: COVID-19: India Witnesses Rise Of 1035 Cases In 24 Hrs, Centre Says 'Containment Is Focus'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Bhilwara
BHILWARA SARPANCH SLAMS CONGRESS
PM Modi
MINISTRIES TO RESUME OPERATIONS?
Mamata
BENGAL TO EXTEND CORONA LOCKDOWN
COVID-19
COVID-19: 1035 CASES IN 24 HRS
Virat Kohli
VIRAT KOHLI SALUTES DELHI POLICE
IMF
IMF ROPES IN FORMER RAGHURAM RAJAN