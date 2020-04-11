Karnataka Minister And His Wife Wife Lauded For Cleaning Roads Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A Karnataka minister and his wife were recently seen sweeping roads in their locality amid the nationwide lockdown and they were lauded as heroes for ‘upholding the dignity of labour’. The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar and his wife swept the road and even earned praise from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBM) Commissioner B H Anil Kumar and several other netizens. The photo of the two cleaning the roads have taken the internet by storm.
Thank you hon’ble minister @nimmasuresh & your wife for this gesture of keeping your surrounding clean and sending a strong message of upholding the Dignity of Labour.#StayHome #HealthHeroes #BreakTheChain #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID2019india #BBMP #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/F5LHs5S8wK— B.H.Anil Kumar,IAS (@BBMPCOMM) April 10, 2020
In a bid to relieve the labourers from their duty, the couple volunteered to clean the road. The Commissioner, while sharing the photos, said that the gesture by the couple sends a strong message to the community. While speaking to a local media outlet, Kumar also said that their gesture of humanity, civic sense, and service towards BBMP and the labourers is ‘great’. Several Twitter users also lauded the minister and his wife and some users also called out people to clean the roads outside their homes in aid to help reduce the workload of all essential workers amid coronavirus lockdown.
Hats off to you sir...you are an inspiration!!— pk (@prashant130583) April 10, 2020
Common man showing citizen how to live! 🙏— Nitz Mallikarjun (@Nitz_007) April 10, 2020
@nimmasuresh is undoubtedly a humble committed politician good model politician— LP (@LP85051804) April 10, 2020
Clean your streets .outside your home .#pl initiate this awareness to avoid unnecessary stress for pourakarmikas ,show humanity, why only they have to take pain— jagadish Santoshmani (@JSantoshmani) April 10, 2020
@nimmasuresh leading by example 🙏— Namma Bengaluroo (@NammaBengaluroo) April 10, 2020
Great sir, hats off to you sir. You are really inspiration to others and very rare politician like you. Your simplicity speaks @nimmasuresh.— Rudragouda CS (@rudragouda_cs) April 10, 2020
Meanwhile, India has more than 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed almost 249 lives in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people not to panic and further urged them to stay indoors. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories worldwide and has infected more than one million people.
