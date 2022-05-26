Karnataka: Muslim Students In Mangaluru College Submit Memorandum To Allow Wearing Hijab

The Hijab row has surfaced once again in Karnataka as a group of students from the University College in Karnataka's Mangaluru submitted a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. The memorandum was submitted by the students to the Deputy Commissioner's office. Speaking to ANI, one of the students also claimed that they went to the principal as well as the Vice Chancellor. However, she stated that both authorities were not able to help them.

Karnataka | Muslim students of University College in Managluru visited Deputy Commissioner's office to submit a memorandum to allow the wearing of hijab in classrooms. pic.twitter.com/61OCezwKf6 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Nothing had happened after court verdict, we wrote exams peacefully. But we received an unofficial note recently to attend classes without hijab. We went to the principal, with HC order, & tried to speak with him. He said that he's helpless. VC said the same: Fathima, a student pic.twitter.com/qdhU3esNiY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Hijab row resurfaces

The hijab issue resurfaced on May 26 after a group of students from the University College staged a protest on the campus premises alleging that a few Muslim girl students are attending classes wearing the head-scarf. The protesting students were wearing the college uniform and they claimed that 44 students are wearing hijab to college. Some students further alleged that some of them were wearing the hijab in the classrooms too. The agitating students also hit out at the college principal and other concerned authorities of having failed to address the issue. Moreover, they alleged that the college authorities are under pressure from a local political leader.

"We have been demanding the implementation of the High Court order, despite us submitting memoranda to college authorities, they were not implementing it, then PTA meeting was called and there also, parents-representative insisted that the court order be followed, then they said let the matter be decided at the Syndicate meeting," a protesting student said. "Realising about the protest we were planning, the authorities have decided to implement the order now, he said, "....but some faculty are instigating Muslim girl students to wear hijab in the classrooms and that they too would wear it."

Meanwhile, a hijab-clad Muslim student claimed that the head-scarf was part of the uniform for the students who wear it. ''It is also mentioned in the college prospectus, and the same was also told to us during an interview by the principal, while joining,'' the student said.

"...however, we received unofficial statement in the form of a text message from the college on May 16 stating that hijab is not allowed in the classes and everyone should come in uniform," she said, adding that they would meet the district's Deputy Commissioner on the matter and seek justice, also would fight it legally.

Karnataka Hijab row

In a high octane row, the Karnataka High Court, on March 15, dismissed petitions filed by a group of Muslim students seeking permission to wear hijab in classrooms. However, the three-judge Bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi further noted that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, and constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to.

After the High Court order, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee, compulsory for Pre-University (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. In addition, it also states that in case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or management, students must wear a garment which will "maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order."

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI