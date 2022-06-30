Karnataka: NIA Conducts Searches At 13 Locations In Shivamogga In Harsha Murder Case

On Thursday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at thirteen locations in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. Multiple searches were carried out by the agency in connection with the Hindu Harsha's murder case. The 26-year-old right-wing activist was hacked to death allegedly for his involvement in Gau Raksha-related activities.

The case was initially registered on February 21, 2022, and later on March 23, the NIA took over the probe.

After the searches, an NIA official stated that various digital devices have been seized during the searches at the premises of the accused and suspects that includes mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards, hard disks,s and other incriminating materials and documents

Bajrang Dal activist stabbed to death in Karnataka

A right-wing activist, 26-year-old Harsha, was allegedly murdered on February 20. After the murder, thousands of Bajrang Dal activists from across the town and neighbouring districts gathered in the Segehatti area – where the deceased lived – to take out a procession. Even during the procession, instances of stone-pelting, and vandalism including the torching of several private vehicles and public property was reported. Later the administration imposed Section 144 across the district.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai had said that the killing was likely a pre-planned conspiracy considering the number of people involved. "Harsha was an activist, he was a member of the Bajrang Dal as well. For obvious reasons, he had picked up a lot of causes, and that irritated a lot of people. There was a lot of local skirmish against him and that has led to this kind of incident, which is the most unfortunate and brutal. It is more than a murder, it is hardcore enmity. They have put out all their frustration on this boy," CM Bommai had said while speaking to Republic.

(Image: ANI)