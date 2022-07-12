Karnataka: Police Arrest 7 Illegal Bangladesh Nationals In Ramnagar District

In a key development, 7 illegal Bangladesh nationals, who were working and staying in Karnataka, were arrested by the Ramnagara police on Tuesday. All these illegal immigrants were working at Link App Garments in Basvanapura village. The Bangladeshi gang entered India via Assam. The police, who got the tip-off, arrested 7 of them and launched an investigation into their network.

According to police sources, the illegal immigrants had obtained their Aadhaar cards in Assam and had used their identity to secure a job at the local garment company.

Speaking to Republic Network, Ramanagar Superintendent of Police Santhosh Babu said, "We got a tip-off about Bangladeshi nationals working in Ramnagara. We have arrested 7 Bangladesh nationals, who were working in a garment factory. They reached Ramanagar on 1st of June. They had Indian Aadhaar cards. We will question the garment factory owner regarding the criteria on which they had appointed them at the garment company. We are investigating further to trace the network".

The arrested Bangladeshi immigrants are identified as Sohail Rana, Zulfiqar, Ujjal, Munazil, Mussa Shaik, Raheem and Arif.

They first arrived at Doddaballpur in Karnataka and from there, they migrated to Ramnagara hunting job. After interrogation, they will be shifted to Bengaluru Detention Centre.