Karnataka Reports Three Black Fungus Cases In COVID-19 Recovered Patients

The sudden increase in cases of black fungus, or Mucormycosis, in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities, especially diabetes, has created a lot of ambiguity among the general public about the causes of the fatal infection. According to the Bagalkot administration in Karnataka, three cases of black fungus have been discovered in patients recovering from COVID-19. One of the three patients is being treated at the Bagalkot government hospital, while the other two are being treated at a private hospital, informed Bagalkot Health Officer Dr Ananth Desai.

Black fungus cases reported in Karnataka

Desai noted, "Black fungus infection is being found in three recovering COVID patients. Among three infected one person is being treated in Bagalkot and the remaining two have opted to take treatment at their own cost in private hospitals."

The administration also requested that the state government supply Amphotericin, a medication used to treat black fungus.

He added, "We do not have the stock of a drug, Amphotericin, that is required to treat black fungus. We have informed the state Health ministry of the Karnataka government about it."

Earlier this year, a few cases of black fungus were recorded in Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, among other states. Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, is a complication of fungal infection, according to the Union Health Ministry. Mucormycosis is contracted by coming into contact with fungal spores in the atmosphere. After the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other forms of skin trauma, it may grow on the skin.

What causes Black Fungus?

Patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19 have been found to have the disease. Furthermore, according to the ministry, someone with diabetes and a weak immune system should be on the lookout for this. The disease is caused by a group of microbes known as micromycetes, which are found naturally in the atmosphere, mostly in soil and rotting organic matter such as leaves, compost, and piles.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has surpassed Maharashtra as the state with the most active coronavirus cases (6,00,168) in the country. So far, the state has recorded 15,81,457 recoveries and 21,837 deaths.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI