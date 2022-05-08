After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) loudspeaker ultimatum, Sri Rama Sene has vowed to play Hanuman Chalisa across 1,000 temples in Karnataka from Monday, May 9 to counter morning Azaan. On Sunday, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik announced that due to the 'lack of action' by the CM Basavaraj Bommai government against unauthorised loudspeakers in mosques, temple priests and management committees across the state had decided to play devotional songs on loudspeakers as a counter-response.

"Across Karnataka, we have contacted more than 1,000 temples. Temple priests, Dharmadarshis, and management committees have agreed to play (Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata, Omkara, or devotional songs) at 5 AM from tomorrow. There is a good response," Muthalik said, asserting that there was strong anger against the government for not taking action against those violating the Supreme Court order on the use of loudspeakers.

Sri Rama Sene vows to carry protest 'peacefully'

Detailing his plan, Muthalik said that under the first phase, Hanuman Chalisa, Suprabhata or devotional songs will be played at temples at 5 AM in the morning. The plan to counter the Azaan during the remaining four times of the day will be taken up at later stages, he said. The party chief also lauded the crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh government, which has taken action against 1 lakh loudspeakers in the state.

"Why we are doing early morning first because they cannot use mics or speakers between 10 PM to 6 AM according to Court, but they use it at 5 AM. So we too will violate and thereby warn the government. Our fight is not against Azaan in mosques or offering prayers, but against using loudspeakers," he said.

He further arrested that the drive would be carried out peacefully, but the 'dadagiri' of police against their workers would not be tolerated. In case, the police try to stop Sri Rama Sene workers it may lead to confrontation and, "our Karyakartas will oppose it," Pramod Muthalik said.

"Show your (police) dadagiri against Muslims' mics or loudspeakers and not against us. Keep in mind that you (BJP) are in power because of Hindu votes.. we will do it peacefully and won't create any disturbance," the Sri Ram Sene chief remarked.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI, ANI