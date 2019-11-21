Karnataka: Yediyurappa Asks JC Madhu Swamy To Not Make Comments Against Kuruba Community

Amidst the controversy over the renaming of the Kanakadasa Circle, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has asked the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhu Swamy to abstain from making any statements against the Kuruba community. He also stated that after the conclusion of the Assembly by-polls a new circle will be built and named after Kanakadasa.

The Chief Minister, through a note released on Wednesday, stated that he had already apologised for the renaming of the circle. "I urge the Kuruba community to maintain peace and not to take the law in their own hands," Yediyurappa said.

Leaders of the backward Kuruba community and its members had reacted sharply to the dropping of the name 'Kanakadasa' from a circle in Huliyar. They had also alleged that the Law Minister had disrespected the pontiff from their side during the peace meeting. The community alleged that Madhu Swamy was behind the act and demanded his removal from the Cabinet.

Yediyurappa apologises

Earlier, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday apologised to the Kuruba community after Law Minister J C Madhuswamy’s altercation with Kanaka Peetha pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami. Madhuswamy reportedly had a heated argument with the seer over naming a circle on Huliyar-Hosadurga road as ‘Kanakavrutta’ after Kanakadasa, the 16th-century saint-poet who belongs to the Kuruba community. The altercation led to a backlash from the Kurubas, who even threatened to launch an agitation against Madhuswamy.

“Madhuswamy has no objection on naming the circle as Kanakavrutta. Kanakadasa was a great saint. Madhuswamy has already expressed regret over this entire episode. I apologise on his behalf,” Yediyurappa told reporters.

About the Huliyar Circle

In 2006, Huliyar Circle was renamed Kanakadasa Circle. The board with the name, however, was removed when work began on the widening of NH 234. After completion of the road work, a new board displaying the name Kanakadasa Circle was installed. However, a group of leaders from the Lingayat community wanted the Circle named after the late Shivakumara Swami, seer of Siddaganga mutt. Some leaders of the community went ahead and placed a board displaying the name of Shivakumara Swami on November 12, leading to tension. A peace meeting was organised on November 16 at the taluk panchayat office in Chikkanayakanahalli.

(with ANI inputs)