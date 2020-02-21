Kashi Mahakal Express Receives Overwhelming Response On Maiden Run

The Kashi Mahakal Express has received an overwhelming response following its journey beginning from February 20, Thursday. The train saw 612 bookings done by 7 pm on Wednesday, against the train's total carrying capacity of 648.

The Kashi Mahakal Express flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Cooperation (IRCTC) and is a superfast train with fully air-conditioned coaches. Besides connecting the religious places of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh which includes the three Jyotirlingas - Omkareshwar (near Indore), Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) and Kashi Vishwanath (Varanasi), it willl also connect the educational and industrial hubs of Indore and Bhopal.

KASHI MAHAKAL EXPRESS ROUTE

It will operate thrice a week between Varanasi and Indore, once via Prayagraj (Allahabad) and twice via Lucknow. The route of the train will be via Sultanpur - Lucknow or Prayagraj - Kanpur - Jhansi - Bina - Sant Hiradnagar - Ujjain - Indore and back. Covering a distance of 1,131 kilometers between Varanasi and Indore via Lucknow and a distance of 1,102 kilometers between Varanasi and Indore via Prayagraj (Allahabad), the train takes 19 hours approximately.

KASHI MAHAKAL EXPRESS INTERIOR



The Kashi Mahakal Express provides a host of facilities and services to the onboard passengers including high-quality vegetarian food, on-board bedrolls, and housekeeping services and on-board security services. The train will have a reservation period of 120 days. As per the statement issued by the authorities, all the passengers will be provided complimentary Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh. In case of cancellation, IRCTC will provide a complete refund of the train for both waitlisted and confirmed e-tickets.

The IRCTC is also offering several tour packages for the passengers of Kashi Mahakal Express. The tour packages include lodging at AC hotels at night and will also be provided with breakfast and dinner. IRCTC will also provide AC vehicles during the visit to the places.

