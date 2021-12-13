Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor's 10 Features That Make It A Spiritual & Ergonomic Marvel

Quick links:
Image: AP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his constituency Varanasi to inaugurate the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor, his pet project since 2019. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project, which was envisioned and personally monitored by PM Modi will be flagged off at a special programme in Kashi today, followed by other functions to celebrate the momentous occasion. Making way for an accessible pathway connecting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the banks of the River Ganga, the spread of the project area stands at a massive 5 lakh square feet with 23 new buildings to provide diverse facilities to the pilgrims and devotees.
The corridor, located near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, has been completed in record time between the local administration and design firm led by architect Bimal Patel. Several key aspects, including its architectural design and special conservation, keeping in mind the sensitivities of people, make the project stand out.
PM Narendra Modi started taking a keen interest in the shaping up of the corridor after laying down the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on March 8, 2019. Initially, he gave a briefing to the architects and he gave his inputs and suggestions for the architectural design. which were incorporated.
He also reviewed the 3D model and suggested more amenities that would make the project more disabled-friendly. The path from ghat to the temple would have unhindered access by way of ramps and escalators. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi monitored the progress of the project through video conferencing. The efforts reflect in the completion of the project in record time.
Explaining the project to architects, PM Modi said that the road should be made in a way that makes the heart happy. Modi in a one-line brief told architects, "Ek Aisa Rasta Banao Ke Mann Prafullit Ho Jaye.