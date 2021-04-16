Kashmir: Indian Army Convoys Bear 'blue' Flags Instead Of 'red' For People-friendly Look

In Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), in the endeavour of making Indian cantonments and military convoys more population friendly, the Indian Army has changed the red flags on its convoy to colour blue. Additionally, the walls on the Indian Army cantonments are proposed to have pictures of young achievers of Kashmir.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant Colonel Q Khan said, "the flags on the military convoys moving with troops from different locations in and out of Kashmir valley have been changed to blue from red while the walls on the cantonments are proposed to have the pictures of young achievers from Kashmir."

Only Whistles, No More Lathis.

Further, in this attempt to make the Indian Army - a population friendly unit, the officer added that the troops carrying lathis (a heavy stick often of bamboo bound or iron used in India) have also been asked to only use whistles in order to stop vehicles. The officer mentioned Army vehicles too.

He said, "The messages and pictures on vehicles are of the scenic places of Kashmir." He ascertained that the Indian Army troops travelling in these convoys have been asked to bahave more politely with the people during stopovers.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution acknowledged the special status of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. This special status was in regard to its autonomy and ability to formulate laws for residents of the State. The Centre repealed Article 370 in 2019. This abrogation resulted in the bifurcation of the State in two Union Territories, namely- Jammu - Kashmir and Ladakh. It will not be incorrect to say that the Central Government, since rescinding its special status, has made a constant effort and does make attempts to bolster and provide development and harmony in the region.

(with inputs from ANI)